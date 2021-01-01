Vehicle rolls off road, into ravine in Middleburg Heights

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A vehicle rolled into a ravine in Middleburg Heights Friday morning.

It happened at around 10 a.m. near Interstate 71 and Pearl Road.

There is no word on how many people were in the car or if there were any injuries.

