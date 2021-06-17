Vehicle registration extension expiring; East Cleveland police announce ‘zero tolerance’ enforcement of violations

CLEVELAND (WJW) — An extension granted for driver licenses and registration renewals in Ohio will expire on July 1.

One police department has issued a warning about the consequences drivers could face who fail to renew in time.

A social media post by the East Cleveland Police Department from June 7 reads in part:

“We’ve marked the date on our calendar and will be starting zero tolerance enforcement of registration violations. This means if you are driving on the street and your plate is expired, you will be receiving an invitation to the East Cleveland Municipal Court and your vehicle will be subject to impoundment. Cars parked on the street and in driveways with visible expired registrations are also subject to impoundment.”

East Cleveland Police did not respond to a request for comment.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Ray Santiago said they are not planning any specific expired tag enforcement, but drivers should be aware about the change in requirements.

“We understand, we’re all trying to get back to normal and things are starting to pick back up, so we’ll be mindful of it but we’re also going to put it in its proper place on the scale of things,” said Sgt. Santiago.

Ohio House Bill 404, signed by Gov. DeWine last year extended the expiration date for vehicle registrations, driver licenses and identification cards by automatically extending expirations in March and April of 2021 to later this summer. Extensions will now only remain valid until the end of the month.