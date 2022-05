Video above shows coverage of the crash and backup before it was cleared

(WJW) — All lanes are re-opened on the Valley View bridge heading west on Interstate 480 and the crash is cleared after a vehicle flipped during morning rush hour.

Accident CLEARED. All lanes OPEN https://t.co/s7jMFlnFx4 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) May 24, 2022

Here are the drive times as of 8:33 a.m., before the crash was cleared.

Fox 8’s Patty Harken reports a truck also appears to have been involved in the crash.

WB 480 backed to 271. EB 480 backed to Jennings Freeway. https://t.co/0fpNkCeawL — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) May 24, 2022

