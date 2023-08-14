Editor’s Note: The video above is about Pat Sajak’s retirement.

(WJW) – Vanna White, the beloved co-host of “Wheel of Fortune,” will be absent from five upcoming episodes of the famous gameshow.

White reportedly got sick for one day during filming “Teacher’s Week,” FOX News reported.

Unfortunately, rescheduling the episodes was not possible due to the academic school year starting. To maintain the theme of the episodes, Bridgette Donald-Blue, the 2023 California Teacher of the Year, stepped in as White’s replacement while she recovered.

This marks the first time in 30 years that White has missed an episode of “Wheel of Fortune.” Throughout her remarkable 41-year tenure on the show, she has been absent only three times.

This comes in the wake of Pat Sajak’s retirement announcement.

Ryan Seacrest has been named as the next “Wheel of Fortune” host.

So, will Vanna be staying when Seacrest starts?

According to FOX News, White has expressed her intention to remain on the show under the condition of a pay raise. Negotiations for her contract renewal are reportedly ongoing.

FOX News reports Vanna makes $3 million a year, which has been the case for about 20 years.

Sajak was reported to be making $15 million a year to host as of 2016, FOX News reported.

There’s no word on what Ryan Seacrest is expected to be paid as host.

Vanna White has been on “Wheel” since 1982.