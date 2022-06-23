MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – The Miracle League of Northeast Ohio hopes whoever vandalized its mascot at Sam Masi Park is brought to justice.

The Miracle League provides all athletes the opportunity to play baseball, including people who have cognitive or physical disabilities.

Two Northeast Ohio teams were playing at the park in Medina Monday night. Sometime after the game, someone damaged the mascot “Homer.” The 600 lb. statue stands at the park entrance.

“Our guess is that the attackers were attempting to knock him to the ground,” Miracle League president Ken Richardson told families.

Homer had damage to each ankle. The Miracle League says the damage extended into his feet. According to the League, he had to be removed because of his instability with the broken legs.

“When we got to the field, we saw the flowers from the beds scattered all over the patio and sidewalks,” Richardson wrote. “…In their frustration, they threw the flowers all over and stuffed the roots of one plant in Homer’s mouth,” speaking of the vandals.

In response, the Miracle League Board plans to upgrade surveillance at the field. They also hope to repair or replace Homer.

Homer was donated by the Miracle League of Findlay.

“Homer represents the welcoming nature of our program as well as the fun. He represents the acceptance of all people into the park and especially our players…We are saddened that these attackers did not understand Homer’s significance and only sought to destroy rather than enjoy,” Richardson said.

The League is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with tips is asked to call the Medina Police Department at (330)725-7777.