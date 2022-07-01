FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW)- Fairview Park Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of spray painting racial graffiti outside of an LGBTQ+ advocacy center.

The damage was discovered early Friday morning at Colors+, located on Lorain Road.

Police said, at the time of the incident, the center was displaying a “Black Lives Matter” flag in the front window.

The crime was caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows a suspect dressed all in black, including wearing a black baseball hat and a black bandana around their face, spray painting outside the building. The video also shows the suspect throw a brick through the front window. Police said the brick was allegedly directed towards the “BLM” flag.

Police are now treating the incident as a hate crime and are trying to determine if the case is related to a criminal damaging incident that took place June 12, 2022 at the Fairview Shopping Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Richard Rutt at 440-356-4422 or rrutt@fairviewpark.org