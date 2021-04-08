Vandalism at Kent State prompts action against racism

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — A local university is taking big steps toward dismantling racism on campus.

“Resources alone are not going to solve problems. However, resources will help us address issues and make a meaningful change,” said Todd Diacon, president of Kent State University.

Leaders at Kent State University put their money where their mouth is during a virtual town hall meeting hosted by Kent State’s Anti-Racism Task Force.

“I just want to announce we will devote another one million dollars to support the recommendations of the task force,” said Diacon.

The meeting was held in response to a “racist act of vandalism” on campus reported on March 31. A racial slur was marked on a campus plaque.

Thursday, the task force announced a series of action items, including adding diversity and mental health statements on all syllabi, as well as anti-racism training and education for staff.

The task force also recommended expanding the hours of the campus safety escort and expanding university notifications for incidences of bias, including hate crimes.

Meantime, Kent State Police have opened a criminal investigation into the vandalism.