Vandalism at Jewish cemetery in Cleveland under investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a report of vandalism at the Lansing Avenue Cemetery.

According to a criminal damaging report, the caretaker for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland emailed police about damage at the cemetery on Monday, November 16.

“Hate has no home in Cleveland.” J. David heller, jewish federation of cleveland

The caretaker reported graffiti in red spray paint, including a backward swastika and a star inside a circle on utility poles and a tree.

The caretaker said he hadn’t been at the cemetery since November 12.

In a statement, J. David Heller, the Board Chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland addressed the vandalism.

“We are sickened by the vile and cowardly act of vandalism that we discovered today at the Lansing Avenue Jewish Cemetery. This attempt to desecrate a final resting place that has served our community since 1890 is unforgivable and indefensible. Federation and its security provider – JFC Security, LLC – are working closely with local law enforcement to bring all responsible parties to justice. Hate has no home in Cleveland, and we will continue to work tirelessly to keep all Jewish Clevelanders safe.”

There is no suspect information.