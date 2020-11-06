Vandal leaves racist symbols on Elyria family’s car

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW)– An Elyria family said they are shaken, but not discouraged in their attempt to spread unity after their car was vandalized with a politically-charged message and racist symbols.

Heather Boone said her husband noticed a message written on the back of their car parked in their driveway.

“They had written, ‘Voting won’t remove them’ in the back of my car in sharpie,” said Boone who was able to clean off the vandalism.

The family moved in about two months ago to their newly-constructed home and installed security cameras, which captured a masked person committing an act of vandalism left on the window screen on their home, car and yard decorations around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Boone said her teenage daughter discovered symbols of hate on the car as she was preparing to go to school.

“She just went mom they wrote in the front of the car look what they wrote and she just started sobbing,” she said.

“…The hood of the car I won’t use the language, but we have pictures, the hood of the car said race traitor there was a swastika. It said the ‘F’ word and then the ‘N’ word plural.”

Boone filed a police report and the Elyria police chief said they are investigating.

Boone said the now-missing flag in her yard may have made them a target. Boone said it was intended to be a message geared towards love, not hate.

“We’re clearly all Caucasian, I don’t understand,” she said. “I don’t know if we were picked out because we had that flag.”

“In this house, we love everybody. In this house, everybody is welcome. Black Lives Matter, women rights are human rights. Kindness is everything, is the last thing it says.”

A neighbor said they also had pumpkin yard decorations damaged the same day, but declined an interview.

