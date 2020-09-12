Valley View Police Department mourns loss of young K9 officer

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) — The Valley View Police Department is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer.

According to Chagrin Valley Dispatch, K-9 Ricco suffered from a very rare and sudden medical emergency Friday that caused his intestines to spasm and twist.

Ricco was taken to the vet and underwent emergency surgery but passed away during the procedure.

He was 1 and 1/2 years old.

His handler, Officer Crumbley, released the following statement on Facebook:

It’s with great sadness that I must tell everyone that today I said goodbye to my partner and best friend K-9 Ricco. I never thought today would be that day I would say my final goodbye to the best partner I could ask for. Ricco was not feeling well this morning so I took him to the vet and they determined that his intestines had flipped. Ricco had an emergency surgery but the damage was too great. For the last year and a half I have spent more time with him than anyone else in my life. Not only was he an amazing police K9 and partner, he was also an awesome big brother to Austin and Riley. Ricco was loved by many and made a huge impact on many people in the village of Valley View and everyone else he came in contact with in his short almost 2 years of life.

