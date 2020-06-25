Valedictorian awarded $430K in scholarships, never missed a day of school

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WJW) — A graduating senior and valedictorian at a school in New York has received more than $430,000 in scholarships.

According to Mount Vernon City School District’s website, Ashanti Palmer is graduating from Nellie A. Thornton High School and the Performing and Visual Arts Magnet Program.

Palmer was awarded several scholarships totaling more than $430,000 to cover expenses during her pursuit of a biomedical engineering degree at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

She’s had perfect attendance throughout her educational carreer.

“Ashanti’s achievements in the Mount Vernon schools have been nothing short of remarkable,” Dr. Kenneth R. Hamilton, Mount Vernon City School District Superintendent said on the website. “We strive to ensure our students graduate from here college- and career-ready, and Ashanti is a testament to that goal. Her perfect attendance record throughout her many years in the District have helped build a foundation of academic excellence that she will utilize in the next chapter as a student of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Palmer’s graduation on June 20 was different. But her speech was broadcast earlier in the day.

“Being named valedictorian feels good because it shows that all the hard work I’ve put in over the years has paid off, and that effort is being celebrated in a big way,” Palmer said on the website “In terms of my perfect attendance, it wasn’t something that I sought out. I knew that showing up to school every day was important because even missing one day can set you back. It wasn’t until 10th grade that I realized I hadn’t missed a day, and then I wanted to keep up the streak.”

