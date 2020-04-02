Vaccine candidate for COVID-19 shows promise, according to UPMC researchers

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WJW) – University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine scientists announced a potential vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus causing the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’re calling the vaccine PittCoVacc.

When tested in mice, PittCoVacc generated a surge of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

Those animals haven’t been tracked long term yet.

They’re now in the process of applying for an investigational new drug approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in anticipation of starting a phase I human clinical trial in the next few months.

More information here.