Vaccine appointment sign-up help available to Justice Center visitors in Cleveland

**Video aired March 29: COVID-19 vaccine now available to Ohioans 16 and up**

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court is offering use of their resource center so Justice Center visitors can register online for available COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

“We know that not everyone has access to the technology necessary for on-line vaccine signups,” says Administrative and Presiding Judge Brendan J. Sheehan. “If someone is already in the Justice Center, and has not been able to schedule a vaccination time, then we want to help them in any way we can.”

Signs will be up near the Ontario Street entrance to the Justice Center and in the probation offices to let people know about the assistance in the court’s resource center located on the 4th floor.

Resource Center staff will be available to answer any questions.

The resource center will provide website links that people can use to schedule their shots, which are free of charge and will be given at designated facilities, not the Justice Center.

“The medical experts tell us that the more people that get vaccinated, the quicker we can return to our normal lives,” adds Judge Sheehan. “The court is here to protect our citizens in any way we can.”

Masks are mandatory at the Justice Center, elevators are limited to two people, and electronic, touch-free QR code contact tracing is available for any floors a person may visit.