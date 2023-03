CLEVELAND (WJW) – Firefighters are battling a structure fire at a former women’s shelter in Cleveland Monday night.

Crews were called to the two-story brick building on West 25th and Franklin.

While the building is now vacant, investigators say the 60-unit building is often frequented by homeless people. The building was scheduled for demolition on Thursday.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials have ruled the fire to be arson.