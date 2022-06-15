Editor’s Note: The video above is of storm damage Tuesday in Mansfield.

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – The Dave F. Winder VA Clinic in Mansfield will be closed Wednesday. The clinic announced it would be closed due to local storm damage and power outages. Richland County has more than 6,000 power outages.

The clinic says Wednesday appointments will be canceled and rescheduled. They ask patients not to call the clinic and say everyone will be contacted.

The clinic will remain closed until 10 a.m. Thursday, however, that could be extended based on restoration times for power.

Veterans who need immediate care can call the Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital at (419)526-8000. Veterans requiring non-urgent care can call the Akron VA Clinic at (330)724-7715.