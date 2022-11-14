CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia (WJW) — The University of Virginia confirmed that three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting on campus Sunday night.

In a statement on Twitter, university president Jim Ryan, said that a student “is suspected to have committed the shooting.”

University police said they were looking for Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. On twitter, the agency said multiple police agencies were looking for Jones. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Students were being urged to shelter in place.

Police said Jones was last seen wearing a burgunday jacket. blue jeans, and red shoes. They believed he may be driving a black SUV with Virginia license plate number TWX3580.

“This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and i am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia,” Ryan said in his statement. “This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community, and we have cancelled classes for today.”

Jones was listed as a member of the football team back in 2018. It appeared he never played in a game.

“I am holding the victims, their families, and all members of the University of Virginia community in my heart today, and we will make plans to come together as a community to grieve as soon as the suspect is apprehended,” Ryan said.

