USS Cod to leave Cleveland dock for the first time in over 50 years

CLEVELAND (WJW) For the first time in nearly 60 years, the USS Cod in Cleveland will be leaving her dock this Sunday.

Crew members completed touching up last-minute finishes this week in preparation for the WWII Fleet submarine to be towed to Erie for hull repairs.

The USS Cod will be there for six to eight weeks according to the USS Cod Memorial Facebook page.

WJW photo

(FOX 8 photo)

(FOX 8 photo)

(FOX 8 photo)

(FOX 8 photo)

(FOX 8 photo)

(FOX 8 photo)

















The public is invited to watch and give the Cod a proper sendoff at 2 p.m. Sunday near the pier located on North Marginal Road in Cleveland.