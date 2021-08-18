USS Cod ready for return to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – After $1 million in repairs over 63 days, WWII Submarine USS Cod is ready to return to its home in Cleveland.

The 78-year-old submarine will hitch a ride on a tugboat in Erie, Pennsylvania around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

It is expected to arrive in Cleveland at about 7 p.m.

The USS Cod received repairs to the underwater hull, including refurbishment of 10 torpedo tubes, ballast tank plating, and a new hull coating system donated by Sherwin-Williams.

“We’re extremely grateful to the staff at Donjon Shipbuilding & Repair Co. for their efforts to ensure our submarine will remain a proud memorial to the men and women of America’s armed forces,” said Cod President Paul Farace. “We also can not thank Sherwin-Williams Co. enough for the donation of their world-class marine hull coating products to ensure Cod is shipshape for future generations,” he added.

The Cod was towed out of its Cleveland dock on June 13.

Once Cod is back in Cleveland harbor, the tugboat Manitou that is bringing her home will be assisted by another tug in moving the 1,400-ton submarine back into her dock at 1201 N. Marginal Rd. on North Coast Harbor.

The USS Cod will open for tours as early as Thursday.

A homecoming ceremony will take place at Cod’s dock Sunday at 1 p.m.