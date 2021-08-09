USS Cod preparing for return to Cleveland

ERIE, Pennsylvania (WJW) – The final repairs to the World War II submarine USS Cod are underway this week in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The DonJon Shipbuilding Company has been fixing up the Cod for nearly two months.

The repairs include new steel, new pair to the Cod’s underwater hull, sandblasting, and removal of waste metal.

“Everyone involved has done an amazing job in making Cod shipshape, but we’re ready to come home and get back to giving tours,” said the Cod’s Skipper Paul Farace.

The Cod has been drydocked and will soon be refloated.

After that, the Cod will wait for its ride.

A tugboat is needed to get the 312-foot submarine back to Cleveland.

But its scheduled tug is finishing up another job, so the timeline isn’t as clear as anyone would like.

However, the Cod crew hopes the historic ship will return to Cleveland on August 14th or 15th.

The ride will take about 13 hours.

The Cod crew would love to have a welcome home party but feel it will be difficult to plan with the timeline in flux.