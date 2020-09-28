USS Cod needs hull repair, donations

Editor’s Note: The video above is of a previous memorial ceremony held on the USS Cod.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The USS Cod will be leaving its home on Marginal Rd. in Cleveland for about two months.

The US Navy submarine will be sent to Erie for about sixty days for a drydock program to repair and renew her underwater hull.

The USS Cod shared a photo of the sub’s last drydocking back in 1963 on its Facebook page.

The Cod team says the Save America’s Treasures grant program from the National Park Service will cover some of the expenses.

The total cost of the project is $1.25 million. The grant covered about a third of that.

Through fundraising and endowments, the expenses are paid, but they are raising donations for their Rainy Day fund.

The USS Cod’s last day before the restoration project begins is September 30.

If you’d like to donate, you can make a check payable to USS Cod Submarine Memorial and send it to 5274 Townsend Rd., Richfield, Ohio 44286.

