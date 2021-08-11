USS Cod expected to arrive in Cleveland next week

Editor’s Note: The video above is from a previous report on the USS Cod.

ERIE, Pennsylvania (WJW) – The World War II submarine USS Cod is getting closer to making its return to Cleveland.

The DonJon Shipbuilding Company has been fixing up the Cod for nearly two months in Erie, Pennsylvania. A tugboat is needed to get the 312-foot submarine back home to Cleveland.

Now, the tugboat company informed the Cod’s crew that they expect to arrive at the drydock in Erie either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning of next week.

From there, the company will tow the Cod across the 105 miles of water between the two Lake Erie ports, which is expected to take about 12 hours.

The Cod will celebrate its return home on Sunday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. The homecoming will be held at the Cod’s dock grounds at 1201 N. Marginal Rd. on Cleveland’s North Coast Harbor.

There will be a homecoming cake and refreshments at the event.

Repairs to the sub included new steel, new paint to the Cod’s underwater hull, sandblasting and removal of waste metal.

The submarine will be open daily for public tours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. once its brow is installed in Cleveland. The tours will continue into October.