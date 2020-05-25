1  of  4
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases and state orders Dick Goddard’s daughter shares an update on his condition Restarting Ohio: List of businesses opening Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at Noon

USS Cod crew says virus will not stop them from honoring the fallen

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The WWII submarine USS Cod is honoring servicemen and women Monday with a ceremony.

“A virus will not stop Americans from honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom!” is the motto for the program, according to a press release.

According to Cod Director Paul Farace, the Cod has never held its own Memorial Day program but instead served as a backdrop for veterans groups. Since many of those groups canceled this year due to the spread of coronavirus, they wanted to hold their own service.

The ceremony will end with a salute to medical workers.

The Cod opens for public tours June 1.

More on the USS Cod here.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral