USS Cod crew says virus will not stop them from honoring the fallen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The WWII submarine USS Cod is honoring servicemen and women Monday with a ceremony.

“A virus will not stop Americans from honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom!” is the motto for the program, according to a press release.

According to Cod Director Paul Farace, the Cod has never held its own Memorial Day program but instead served as a backdrop for veterans groups. Since many of those groups canceled this year due to the spread of coronavirus, they wanted to hold their own service.

The ceremony will end with a salute to medical workers.

The Cod opens for public tours June 1.

