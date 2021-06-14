USS Cod completes first trip in 62 years

ERIE, Pennsylvania (WJW) – The USS Cod arrived in Erie, Pennsylvania overnight to begin hull repairs.

The 18-hour journey had a bumpy start.

The Tug Manitou hooked up the 312-foot-long submarine for transport Sunday morning.

On the way out of the area, the USS Cod hit the US Coast Guard vessel Morro Bay.

It reportedly caused “superficial damage.”

Despite the difficult departure, the USS Cod was moved from the spot she’s been for the last 62 years.

The Cod will be gone for about 6 to 8 weeks.

The hull repairs are described as more of a “check-up” to make sure the COD has many years ahead of her.

Preparations are underway for a welcome home party when the USS Cod returns in August.