USPS temporarily suspends operations at local post office following incident on Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The United States Postal Service has temporarily suspended operations at the Shaker Heights Finance Station located at 3675 East 140th Street in Cleveland.

According to a spokesperson, an investigation is underway following an incident on Friday.

“We are still in the information gathering process, so I cannot provide specifics at this time; other than the fact that all employees are safe and unharmed and this is believed to be an isolated incident.”

P.O. BOX customers may pick up their mail at the Shaker Heights Post Office, located at 3675 Warrensville Center Road, Cleveland, Ohio 44120. It’s open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Customers can visit USPS.com and click on “quick tools” to find other branches in the area.

“Postal Inspectors continue to monitor the situation very closely, as the Postal Inspection Service takes the security and well-being of postal service employees very seriously and remains focused on the needs and safety of its employees.”

Anyone with information related to the incident on Friday should call 877-876-2455.

