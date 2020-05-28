USPS temporarily suspends delivery service through 3 Minneapolis locations amid protests

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 26: Tear gas is fired as protesters clash with police while demonstrating against the death of George Floyd outside the 3rd Precinct Police Precinct on May 26, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WJW) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is temporarily suspending services to three Minneapolis locations in wake of recent protests.

USPS announced the suspension of services via its Powderhorn, Minnehaha and Lake Street locations on Thursday, KSTP reports. The suspended services include mail delivery.

“The safety of our employees providing this essential service is our highest priority,” Postmaster William Jones said in a statement obtained by the news outlet. “Our Postal Inspection Service will review the situation of current events daily and determine whether or not our employees are safe to deliver to these communities.”

The suspension comes after protests and violent demonstrations broke out Wednesday in the aforementioned areas in response to the death of George Floyd, who was killed Monday while in Minneapolis police custody.

Bystander video shows an officer kneeling on his neck during an arrest and Floyd pleading with him, saying he couldn’t breathe. The officer allegedly knelt on Floyd’s neck for almost eight minutes as he eventually became unresponsive.

Some of the protesters Wednesday night were seen looting and damaging stores near a police precinct and setting fires. Police are also investigating a homicide that occurred during the protests. Officers on the ground also launched tear gas at some protesters who were reportedly rioting.

Early Thursday morning, the Minneapolis mayor asked citizens for calm saying, “Please, Minneapolis, we cannot let tragedy beget more tragedy.” He also asked for the public’s help in keeping the peace.

Officials say the three impacted post offices serve about 58,000 homes and businesses and 1,700 post office boxes.

