USPS says mail delivery recovered from huge delays over holidays, during winter storms

(WJW) –The United States Postal Service says mail delivery has recovered from huge delays experienced during the holidays and winter storms.

The delays led to holiday gifts, medications and more arriving weeks behind schedule.

According to a press release, overall service performance has recovered to pre-holiday levels.

“This recovery in our mail delivery efforts speaks to the dedication of our Postal employees as they overcame crippling winter storms and the impact of COVID-19,” Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in a release. “While we have much more room for improvement, I am proud of the courage and determination our USPS team have shown as they’ve delivered for the American people and worked toward achieving a consistent level of service excellence.”

DeJoy added that USPS officials have been working on a 10-year plan to address service performance challenges.

“As Postal Service data and numerous OIG reports have repeatedly shown, over the past eight years, the Postal Service has chronically failed to meet service performance targets. Details on the plan, which focuses on service excellence and financial sustainability, are forthcoming,” according to the statement.