AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — U. S. Postal Service inspectors are offering a reward of up to $10,000 to tipsters who help catch the suspects who held up a mail carrier last week — one of whom had a gun.

It happened the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 18, near 844 Carlysle Street, according to a news release, which is a residential area.

The carrier said he was approached by two masked suspects and taken to the back of his mail truck, from which the suspects took items. It’s unclear if they stole mail and packages.

Akron police publicly released a surveillance photo of the suspects, asking for help in identifying them.

Both suspects are described as Black men in their late teens to early 20s, standing 6-foot with a skinny build. They were wearing a high, loose-fitting gaiter mask made of black fabric.

One suspect wore a black coat and dark pants and brandished a semi-automatic firearm that was colored gold or rose gold.

The other wore a red hoodie with an unknown white decal and dark-blue or black sweatpants.

Residents should consider the suspects armed and dangerous and not try to apprehend them on their own.

Anyone with information on the robbery or anyone who can identify the suspects is urged to call inspectors at 1-877-876-2455. Callers can say “law enforcement” and reference case No. 3953720. All tips are kept confidential.