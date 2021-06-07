USPS now offering up to $50,000 reward after mail carrier shot on Cleveland’s east side

**USPS had previously offered a $10,000 reward as seen in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A reward of up to $50,000 is now being offered to anyone who has effective information regarding the shooting of United States Postal Service mail carrier on Cleveland’s east side.

The shooting incident took place on June 2 around 3 p.m. on East 88th Street. Police reported that witnesses had seen the mail carrier arguing with a suspect over a potential road rage incident before the shooting occurred.

The victim has reportedly worked for USPS for more than 36 years.

Residents are reminded to not try and apprehend any suspected person alone.

Those who may have any information regarding the incident are asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and ask for law enforcement. The reference number for this case is 3388476 and all calls are confidential.