CLEVELAND (WJW) — The U.S. Postal Service is seeking city carrier assistants, a job with a starting pay of $19.33 per hour.

Thirty-four post offices around Cleveland have set job fairs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, where Postal Service workers will explain about the positions and answer questions, according to a Monday news release.

Here are the offices and job fair locations:

Bay Village27106 East Oviatt Road
Beachland891 E. 185th St.
Beachwood3695 Green Road
Bedford89 Willis St.
Brecksville/Broadview2525 E. Royalton Road Ste. 8
Briggs5611 State Road
Brooklyn6200 Biddulph Road
Cleveland Heights3 Severance Circle
Collinwood890 E. 152nd St.
East Cleveland1700 Shaw Ave.
Fairview22350 Brookpark Road
Garfield Heights12401 Rockside Road
Glenville/Bratenahl630 E. 105th St.
Independence6509 Brecksville Road
Lakewood1475 Warren Road
Lyndhurst Mayfield5815 Landerbrook Drive
Midpark13301 Smith Road
Newburg8745 Broadway Ave.
Noble25101 N. Lakeland Blvd.
North Royalton13901 State Road
Olmsted Falls8000 Brookside Drive
Parma7801 Day Drive
Pearlbrook4160 Pearl Road
Puritas Park14039 Puritas Ave.
Richmond Heights454 Richmond Road
Rocky River19525 Hilliard Blvd.
Shaker Heights3675 Warrensville Center Road
Solon33333 Station St.
South Euclid1568 South Green Road
Station A (Cleveland)6600 Lorain Ave.
Station B (Cleveland)1650 E. 55th St.
Strongsville15500 Pearl Road
Westlake27300 Center Ridge Road
Westpark14500 Lorain Ave.

Applications will only be accepted online at USPS.com/careers.

Applicants must be able to work weekends and holidays and have an “acceptable” driving record.