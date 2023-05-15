CLEVELAND (WJW) — The U.S. Postal Service is seeking city carrier assistants, a job with a starting pay of $19.33 per hour.
Thirty-four post offices around Cleveland have set job fairs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, where Postal Service workers will explain about the positions and answer questions, according to a Monday news release.
Here are the offices and job fair locations:
|Bay Village
|27106 East Oviatt Road
|Beachland
|891 E. 185th St.
|Beachwood
|3695 Green Road
|Bedford
|89 Willis St.
|Brecksville/Broadview
|2525 E. Royalton Road Ste. 8
|Briggs
|5611 State Road
|Brooklyn
|6200 Biddulph Road
|Cleveland Heights
|3 Severance Circle
|Collinwood
|890 E. 152nd St.
|East Cleveland
|1700 Shaw Ave.
|Fairview
|22350 Brookpark Road
|Garfield Heights
|12401 Rockside Road
|Glenville/Bratenahl
|630 E. 105th St.
|Independence
|6509 Brecksville Road
|Lakewood
|1475 Warren Road
|Lyndhurst Mayfield
|5815 Landerbrook Drive
|Midpark
|13301 Smith Road
|Newburg
|8745 Broadway Ave.
|Noble
|25101 N. Lakeland Blvd.
|North Royalton
|13901 State Road
|Olmsted Falls
|8000 Brookside Drive
|Parma
|7801 Day Drive
|Pearlbrook
|4160 Pearl Road
|Puritas Park
|14039 Puritas Ave.
|Richmond Heights
|454 Richmond Road
|Rocky River
|19525 Hilliard Blvd.
|Shaker Heights
|3675 Warrensville Center Road
|Solon
|33333 Station St.
|South Euclid
|1568 South Green Road
|Station A (Cleveland)
|6600 Lorain Ave.
|Station B (Cleveland)
|1650 E. 55th St.
|Strongsville
|15500 Pearl Road
|Westlake
|27300 Center Ridge Road
|Westpark
|14500 Lorain Ave.
Applications will only be accepted online at USPS.com/careers.
Applicants must be able to work weekends and holidays and have an “acceptable” driving record.