CLEVELAND (WJW) — The U.S. Postal Service is seeking city carrier assistants, a job with a starting pay of $19.33 per hour.

Thirty-four post offices around Cleveland have set job fairs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, where Postal Service workers will explain about the positions and answer questions, according to a Monday news release.

Here are the offices and job fair locations:

Bay Village 27106 East Oviatt Road Beachland 891 E. 185th St. Beachwood 3695 Green Road Bedford 89 Willis St. Brecksville/Broadview 2525 E. Royalton Road Ste. 8 Briggs 5611 State Road Brooklyn 6200 Biddulph Road Cleveland Heights 3 Severance Circle Collinwood 890 E. 152nd St. East Cleveland 1700 Shaw Ave. Fairview 22350 Brookpark Road Garfield Heights 12401 Rockside Road Glenville/Bratenahl 630 E. 105th St. Independence 6509 Brecksville Road Lakewood 1475 Warren Road Lyndhurst Mayfield 5815 Landerbrook Drive Midpark 13301 Smith Road Newburg 8745 Broadway Ave. Noble 25101 N. Lakeland Blvd. North Royalton 13901 State Road Olmsted Falls 8000 Brookside Drive Parma 7801 Day Drive Pearlbrook 4160 Pearl Road Puritas Park 14039 Puritas Ave. Richmond Heights 454 Richmond Road Rocky River 19525 Hilliard Blvd. Shaker Heights 3675 Warrensville Center Road Solon 33333 Station St. South Euclid 1568 South Green Road Station A (Cleveland) 6600 Lorain Ave. Station B (Cleveland) 1650 E. 55th St. Strongsville 15500 Pearl Road Westlake 27300 Center Ridge Road Westpark 14500 Lorain Ave.

Applications will only be accepted online at USPS.com/careers.

Applicants must be able to work weekends and holidays and have an “acceptable” driving record.