USPS holding job fair in Cleveland today for 200 open positions

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The United States Postal Service is looking for more people to join its ranks in Northeast Ohio.

Those who feel they can get through snow, rain, heat or gloom of night to process and deliver mail, as USPS’ motto says, are invited to apply for one of 200 vacant positions available in Cleveland and beyond. The company is holding a job fair today at the USPS Cleveland Administrative Building, on 2200 Orange Avenue from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Available positions include: City and rural carriers, mail handlers, support employees and tractor trailer operators.

Applicants must be at least 18 and be able to pass a drug test and background check. Starting salary ranges from $16.87 to $23.74 per hour, depending on the position.

It is free to apply for the jobs. Find a USPS application right here.

Find out more about the positions right here.