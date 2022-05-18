CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thirty-four post offices in the Cleveland area will host job fairs this weekend for openings with a starting salary of $18.92 per hour.
According to a release from the United States Postal Service, the fairs will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in an effort to fill immediate openings for city carrier assistants.
Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record.
USPS personnel will be on-site at the job fairs with detailed information and to answer questions. Applications will be accepted online only.
Job fair locations are as follows:
|Post Office
|Address
|Bay Village
|27106 East Oviatt Rd
|Beachland
|891 East 185th St
|Beechwood
|3695 Green Rd
|Bedford
|89 Willis St
|Brecksville/Broadview
|2525 East Royalton Rd Suite 8
|Briggs
|5611 State Rd
|Brooklyn
|6200 Biddulph Rd
|Cleveland Heights
|3 Severance Cirle
|Collinwood
|890 East 152nd St
|East Cleveland
|1700 Shaw Ave
|Fairview
|22350 Brookpark Rd
|Garfield Heights
|12401 Rockside Rd
|Glenville/Bratenahl
|630 East 105th St
|Independence
|6509 Brecksville Rd
|Lakewood
|1475 Warren Rd
|Lyndhurst Mayfield
|5815 Landerbrook Dr
|Midpark
|13301 Smith Rd
|Newburg
|8745 Broadway Ave
|Noble
|25101 North Lakeland Blvd
|North Royalton
|13901 State Rd
|Olmsted Falls
|8000 Brookside Dr
|Parma
|7801 Day Dr
|Pearlbrook
|4160 Pearl Rd
|Puritas Park
|14039 Puritas Ave
|Richmond Heights
|454 Richmond Rd
|Rocky River
|19525 Hilliard Blvd
|Shaker Heights
|3675 Warrensville Center Rd
|Solon
|33333 Station St
|South Euclid
|1568 South Green Rd
|Station A
|6600 Lorain Ave
|Station B
|1650 East 55th St
|Strongsville
|15500 Pearl Rd
|Westlake
|27300 Center Ridge Rd
|Westpark
|14500 Lorain Ave