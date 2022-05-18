CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thirty-four post offices in the Cleveland area will host job fairs this weekend for openings with a starting salary of $18.92 per hour.

According to a release from the United States Postal Service, the fairs will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in an effort to fill immediate openings for city carrier assistants.

Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record.

USPS personnel will be on-site at the job fairs with detailed information and to answer questions. Applications will be accepted online only.

Job fair locations are as follows:

Post Office Address Bay Village 27106 East Oviatt Rd Beachland 891 East 185th St Beechwood 3695 Green Rd Bedford 89 Willis St Brecksville/Broadview 2525 East Royalton Rd Suite 8 Briggs 5611 State Rd Brooklyn 6200 Biddulph Rd Cleveland Heights 3 Severance Cirle Collinwood 890 East 152nd St East Cleveland 1700 Shaw Ave Fairview 22350 Brookpark Rd Garfield Heights 12401 Rockside Rd Glenville/Bratenahl 630 East 105th St Independence 6509 Brecksville Rd Lakewood 1475 Warren Rd Lyndhurst Mayfield 5815 Landerbrook Dr Midpark 13301 Smith Rd Newburg 8745 Broadway Ave Noble 25101 North Lakeland Blvd North Royalton 13901 State Rd Olmsted Falls 8000 Brookside Dr Parma 7801 Day Dr Pearlbrook 4160 Pearl Rd Puritas Park 14039 Puritas Ave Richmond Heights 454 Richmond Rd Rocky River 19525 Hilliard Blvd Shaker Heights 3675 Warrensville Center Rd Solon 33333 Station St South Euclid 1568 South Green Rd Station A 6600 Lorain Ave Station B 1650 East 55th St Strongsville 15500 Pearl Rd Westlake 27300 Center Ridge Rd Westpark 14500 Lorain Ave