USPS hiring for 150 open carrier positions in Cleveland, Akron

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The United States Postal Service is looking for more people to join its ranks in Northeast Ohio.

Those who feel they can get through snow, rain, heat or gloom of night to process and deliver mail, as USPS’ motto says, are invited to apply for one of 150 vacant city carrier assistant positions available in Cleveland and Akron.

Applicants must be at least 18 (or 16 with a high school diploma) and be able to pass a drug test and background check. The positions start at $17.29 per hour.

It is free to apply for the jobs. Find a USPS application right here.

Find out more about the positions right here.