USPS deliveries will take longer starting this week

(WJW) – Planned slowdowns from the U.S. Postal Service go into effect this week.

FOX 8 previously reported USPS said it would be slowing some deliveries in a move they say will increase reliability.

The new service standards mean USPS will increase the delivery time for 39% of First-Class mail and 93% of periodicals like magazines.

USPS will increase transit time by 1 to 2 days for First-Class mail traveling longer distances.

That means instead of 3 days, mail sent out of state will likely take 5 days.

USPS says if it would take you more than a day to drive your mail to its destination, it is likely going to take the extra 2 days to get delivered, so plan ahead.

Mail sent locally will continue to take 2 days total.

The plan was developed following the backlog of USPS deliveries around the holidays.

You can read the full press release from USPS here.