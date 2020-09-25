USPS collection box to be locked during Cleveland presidential debate

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A United States Postal Service collection box will be out of service because of the presidential debate in Cleveland.

The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden is Tuesday at the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion on the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic. The 90-minute debate, moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, will feature topics including COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in our cities.

On Friday, USPS announced that the box outside the University of Center Post Office on East 101st Street in Cleveland will be locked beginning Saturday. It will be unlocked Wednesday.

“Postal officials emphasize this is a precautionary security measure only,” the USPS said in a news release.

The move is in conjunction with the Postal Inspection Service and other law enforcement agencies.

