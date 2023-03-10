CANTON (WJW) — United States Football League season ticket holders and football fans interested in buying them are invited to a Committed to Canton signing day event next week.

The free event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 15 at the Hall of Fame Village Center for Performance.

Fans will have the chance to get photos with cheerleaders, mascots and memorabilia and attend a meet and greet with USFL and Browns legend, Kevin Mack, The Maulers and Coach Ray Horton.

Season tickets start at $30 for 11 games. All season ticket holders will get a signing bonus, consisting of an official T-shirt, stainless steel water bottle and more.

There are three more events over the next two months including:

March 21st – Open House at the Hall of Fame Village outdoor practice fields featuring an open practice with the Pittsburgh Maulers that is FREE to public featuring food, drinks, cheerleaders, giveaways and autographs with the team after practice (5:30-7:30 p.m.)

March 26th – Junior Training Camp for kids 12 and under at Center for Performance at Hall of Fame Village. This is free to all kids and all kids will get to interact with players, coaches, and receive their honorary contract with the USFL as well as their own Junior Roster Package that includes a complimentary ticket to Kids Weekend and other items making them an official USFL team member. Time TBD.

April 16th – special community event celebrating Northeast Ohio. More details to follow.

For more information on the Committed to Canton event and to RSVP, click here.