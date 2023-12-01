(WJW) – If your family is planning on adding a live tree to the house for Christmas, AAA has a warning for how to safely get it home from the tree farm or nursery.

“A live tree can complete your home’s holiday décor in a memorable way, but motorists need to use caution when transporting it,” said Lynda Lambert, media spokesperson and safety advisor, AAA East Central. “Negligence could mean possibly putting other lives at risk and setting yourself up for costly repairs to your own vehicle.”

AAA says you can also face hefty fines and penalties if an unsecured Christmas tree falls off your vehicle.

AAA says states have fines ranging from $10 to $5,000.

AAA also says more than 200,000 crashes over the last 4 years involved debris on the roads.

AAA Tips to secure your holiday tree:

Use the right vehicle. It's best to transport a holiday tree on top of a vehicle equipped with a roof rack. However, if there is no roof rack, use the bed of a pickup truck, or an SUV, van or minivan that can fit the tree inside with all doors closed.

Use quality tie downs. Bring strong rope or nylon ratchet straps to secure the tree to vehicle's roof rack. Avoid the lightweight twine offered by many tree lots.

Protect the tree. Have the tree wrapped in netting before loading it. If netting is unavailable, secure loose branches with rope or twine.

Protect your vehicle. Use an old blanket to prevent paint scratches and protect the vehicle's finish.

Point the trunk towards the front. Always place the tree on a roof rack or in a pickup bed with the bottom of the trunk facing the front of the vehicle.

Clear the tree. Make sure to brush off any snow or ice off of the tree so that it doesn't cause a visual obstruction for anyone.

Tie it down. Secure the tree at its bottom, center and top. At the bottom, use fixed vehicle tie-down points and loop around the trunk above a lower branch, to prevent any side-to-side or front-to-rear movement. The center and top tie downs should be installed in a similar manner.

Give it the tug test. Before leaving the lot, give the tree several strong tugs from various directions to make sure it is secured in place and will not blow away.

Drive slowly and easily. Take the back roads, if possible. Higher speeds create significant airflow that can damage a Holiday tree and challenge even the best tie-down methods.



AAA says 16 states have jail time as a possible punishment for offenders.