USDA: Recall issued for nearly 300,000 pounds of ready-to-eat canned corned beef

NORWALK, Calif. (WJW) — One company is recalling nearly 300,000 pounds of ready-to-eat canned corned beef ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, MW Polar has issued a recall on approximately 297,715 pounds of canned corned beef products that were not properly inspected by the Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The impacted products came in cans featuring various labels.

The USDA says the products were imported on various dates between June 6, 2020 to Jan. 21, 2021.

The cans were reportedly labeled with various “Best Before” dates and the product cases were labeled with various shipping marks. The affected codes can be viewed on the following chart:

The products subject to recall bear reportedly “Australia Inspected” number “39.”

The USDA says they were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Officials say they should instead be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The organization reports that there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions as a result of consuming the recalled products, however, anyone concerned about a reaction should contact their healthcare provider.