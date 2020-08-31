USDA extends free meals for children

“Healthy Packed Lunch with a Turkey, lettuce, Tomato and cheese Sandwich with Fresh fruit, Orange Juice, Baby Carrots and Cookies (via Getty)

(WJW) — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is extending its summer meal program into the fall months so that children will continue to get free meals.

According to a release, “This unprecedented move will help ensure – no matter what the situation is on-the-ground – children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said the program extension will ensure meals are reaching all children including ones learning virtually.

“These waivers will ensure every hungry child in the city of Cleveland has access to healthy school meals, while eliminating the burdensome, time consuming process of verifying and documenting enrollment. Our school nutrition team had to develop and implement a bar code verification system this fall that has greatly complicated and slowed service. With these waivers, we’ll be able to speed up meal distribution for the safety of staff and families and ensure no student is denied access to healthy meals,” Chris Burkhardt, SNS, Executive Director of School Nutrition for Cleveland Metropolitan School District, said in a statement.

The USDA said the waivers will be extended through the end of 2020 or until available funding runs out. It includes:

Allowing SFSP and SSO meals to be served in all areas and at no cost;

Permitting meals to be served outside of the typically-required group settings and meal times;

Waiving meal pattern requirements as necessary; and

Allowing parents and guardians to pick up meals for their children.

