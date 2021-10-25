US soldier killed grandparents: Sheriff

CHESTER, South Carolina (AP/WJW) — Investigators say a U.S. Army soldier has been brought back to South Carolina from Germany to face charges he killed his grandfather and great-grandmother 16 months ago.

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey says Gene Alexzander “Alex” Scott, 24, was indicted last week on two counts of murder.

The sheriff says military police in Germany took Scott into custody and he was flown back to the United States this past weekend.

The sheriff says deputies responded to a home on Father’s Day, June 21, and found the bodies of Gene Rogers, 61, and Billie Rogers, 78.

The two had been shot to death.

Detectives have not said how they connected Scott to the crime scene.

They have also not released a motive.

Scott is in the Chester County jail awaiting a bond hearing.