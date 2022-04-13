CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Biden administration decided to extend the mask mandate on public transit as national COVID-19 case numbers have seen a recent uptick mainly due to the BA.2 omicron subvariant.

The U.S. has seen confirmed cases go from about 25,000 per day to more than 30,000 per day in recent weeks.

So, where does Ohio stand on COVID cases?

According to the Ohio Department of Health, between April 1 through April 7, the state reported 3,828 new confirmed cases, 257 hospitalizations and 124 deaths.

For the week of March 25, Ohio reported 3,103 new cases, 297 hospitalizations and 249 deaths.

For the week of March 18, Ohio reported 3,668 new cases, 193 hospitalizations and 185 deaths.

According to public health officials, it’s becoming more difficult to accurately track COVID cases in Ohio because many COVID-19 test kit results are not being reported to the health department. Thus, experts expect case numbers to be higher than those being reported.

To date, the state has reported 2,676,629 confirmed COVID cases.

Ohio is among several states no longer reporting data daily but rather on a weekly basis. The COVID-19 dashboard will be updated on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.