US military considers mandatory vaccines

(WJW) – The US Army has alerted commands to prepare for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Army Times.

If approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the rollout could happen as early as September 1.

“The vaccine continues to be voluntary,” said Maj. Jackie Wren, an Army spokesperson. “If we are directed by DoD to change our posture, we are prepared to do so.”

The Army currently has around 70 percent of its force vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, director of the Defense Health Agency.

According to the Military Times, Veterans Affairs employees may also be required to get the coronavirus vaccine to keep their jobs.