US Marshals searching for female fugitive who killed woman in Cleveland

Cierra Mack. Photo courtesy U.S. Marshals

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A woman is wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police after being accused of shooting and killing another woman in early September.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is now offering a reward to anyone who has substantial information regarding the fugitive Cierra Mack, the U.S. Marshals office said.

According to police, Mack shot and killed 28-year-old mother Chiffion Jefferson at the Garden Valley Apartments on Garden Valley Avenue in Cleveland on Sept. 11. She then fled the scene and authorities have yet to apprehend her.

Marshals consider Mack to be armed and dangerous.

Those who have information regarding the incident are asked to reach out at 1-866-4WANTED or send a text tip to 847411 with the word “wanted.” People can remain anonymous in this matter.