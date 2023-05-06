CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit and Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who is believed to be with a 33-year-old man.

Kaitlyn Coones, 17, was reported as an endangered missing child from Canton on April 11 to the Canton Police Department, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Jonathan Jones, 33, is wanted by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office for pandering obscene material and child endangerment, the release said.

Jones and Coones are believed to be together and last seen near the Mexican border in Arizona, according to the release.

Jones is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

Coones is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about where Coones or Jones might be is asked to call the US Marshals Service.

Anyone with information about a wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

According to the release, callers could earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest or recovery.