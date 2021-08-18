US Marshals recover missing, endangered juveniles in Akron-area operation

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – U.S. Marshals partnered with the Akron Police Department to find and recover 23 missing or endangered juveniles in Northern Ohio.

Operation Safe Space, which started August 9 and continues through September, focuses on making sure kids are found and given the resources they need.

During the operation, juveniles were recovered in Akron, Canton, Warren, Cuyahoga Falls and Cleveland.

Two adults were charged with interference with custody and obstructing official business for keeping the kids from their legal guardians and trying to mislead the investigation. Those suspects haven’t been identified.

Since October of 2020, the U.S. Marshals and partnering law enforcement have located and recovered 58 missing or endangered children across Northern Ohio.

“The recovery of our high-risk youth is of the utmost importance and we take that responsibility seriously to find and locate these kids swiftly and safely. The USMS has excellent law enforcement partners, whose hard work and dedication are evident during operations like this,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot.