US Marshals offering reward for information on wanted fugitive in Northeast Ohio

(WJW) — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of a wanted fugitive.

Christopher Montgomery, 28, is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for felonious assault, the Cleveland Division of Police for menacing by stalking and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation, according to a release from the Northern District of Ohio of the US Marshals.

The release says Montgomery’s last known address is near the 10000 block of Manor Ave, Cleveland, Ohio.

Anyone with information concerning Christopher Montgomery can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip.