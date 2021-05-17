US Marshals offers reward for help finding wanted fugitive accused of killing two people sitting in their car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a $5,000 reward for information which would lead to the capture of a wanted fugitive.

Donta Dixon is wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for two counts of aggravated murder and one count of felonious assault. He is also wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

Police consider Dixon to be armed and dangerous.

Police say on March 16, Dixon shot and killed Stephanie Lee, 29, and Alonszo Lewis, 33, while they were sitting inside a vehicle near the intersection of W. 54th and Storer Ave. in Cleveland. Following that incident, Dixon allegedly shot another female, who sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Dixon, 36, is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs 190 pounds and his last known address is near the 1400 block of E. 84th Street in Cleveland.

(Courtesy of the US Marshals Office)

Anyone with information concerning Donta Dixon can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip here.