US Marshals: Missing Bedford 13-year-old found in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A missing 13-year-old from Bedford has been found in Cleveland, the U.S. Marshals Service reported.

The teen was first reported missing to the Bedford Police Department in December. Today, the missing person was recovered at the 900 block of Evangeline Road, with police and marshals working together. The teen was then handed over to the Department of Child and Family Services.

Two adults were reportedly detained and spoken to during the recovery, but they have since been released and an investigation is underway.

“Assisting our local law enforcement partners with such a critical mission is something we take very seriously,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a statement. “Protecting our communities young is a top priority. Today we are very proud of the work done by our Missing Child Unit and local law enforcement partners.”