US Marshals looking for murder suspect in drive-by Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – U.S. Marshals are looking for a murder suspect in the drive-by shooting death of an Akron teen back in April.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of 19-year-old fugitive Michael Lloyd Jr.

According to a release from the Akron Police Department, officers responded to the 900 block of Neptune Ave. at around 3:15 p.m. on April 6 after receiving calls of shots fired.

Police say they found a 17-year-old boy outside of a home with gunshot wounds; they found another victim –also 17– outside a nearby gas station on Brown Street with gunshot wounds.

Both teens were taken to area hospitals. The teen found outside the home, Davieon Frazier, died from his injuries.

Akron police say, based on preliminary information, the victims were both outside a home on Neptune Ave. when two unknown male suspects drove by in a white car and started shooting at them.

Lloyd is now wanted for aggravated murder in the shooting.

His last known address is in the Akron area.

Anyone with information on Lloyd should contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or send a web tip here.