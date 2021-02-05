US Marshals locate missing 15-year-old girl, arrest man for interference with custody

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Authorities have located a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing last month, the U.S. Marshals Service says.

Officials found Mahjea Morris in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from the U.S. Marshals, Morris’ parents reported her missing to Parma police on January 5. Her whereabouts had been unknown since then.

The U.S. Marshals arrested 26-year-old Lorenz Stanley in connection to this missing persons investigation.

Stanley was charged by the Parma Police Department with interference with custody. He was arrested and booked into the Parma Detention Center.