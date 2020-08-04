US Marshals, DEA search for Cleveland man wanted for drug trafficking

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above for more on a new effort to fight crime in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for Andre Wilson.

Andre Wilson

The 32-year-old is wanted by the United States Marshal Service and the Drug Enforcement Agency for drug trafficking.

Wilson was last known to live in the 3300 block of E. 126th St. in Cleveland.

There is a reward for information leading to his capture.

If you have information, call 1-866-4WANTED.

